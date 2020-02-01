Upper Level Pattern Supports Active Weather Next Week

A more potent upper level pattern will lead to a much more active week of weather next week. Southwesterly flow in the upper levels will bring us a rainy and sometimes stormy pattern.

We start out warm with temperatures in the 60s to start the week. We’ll deal with several waves of rain this week. Light showers begin Monday night into Tuesday, with a cold front bringing storms on Wednesday. Temperatures drop significantly behind that cold front, but additional showers will be possible to round out the work week.

That cold front on Wednesday will be the biggest single system for us though, and will likely bring the heavies rain of the week, as well as some thunderstorms to the region.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe across the south. The biggest severe weather threat will probably be south of the Tennessee Valley, but we will have to watch this system closely. I wouldn’t rule out a few strong/impactful storms here.

More showers will be possible towards the end of the week as temperatures drop below average to round out the first full week of February. See how cold things get in our latest forecast discussion.

