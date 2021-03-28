Up and down weather this week: 40-degree temperature swings, a chance of storms, followed by sunshine through Easter Sunday

Need a break from the crazy, breakneck pace of weather we’ve had lately?!

Mother Nature will thankfully give us a few days of cool temperatures and sunshine as we head into a new week!

Afternoon highs will rebound to the mid 60s under a clear blue sky Monday, with a light breeze at times throughout the day.

Temperatures will swell on Tuesday ahead of another cold front that will knock temperatures back into the low 50s for the daytime highs, but this shot of colder air could set up a chance of some frost by Friday morning. Bear this in mind this weekend for Easter Egg Hunts and Sunday Sunrise services!

We’re still several weeks away from being completely frost-danger-free, but this may be the final one for most of North Alabama (except the usual cold spots)!

Short Break from the rain and storms

Monday will feature a welcomed break from the heavy rain and thunderstorms, but by Tuesday afternoon, a cold front will usher in more heavy rain as well as the potential for a few strong wind gusts.

The threat for severe weather looks marginal as of this writing (an isolated wind gust or two may be on the stronger side, strong enough to knock down any water-logged trees), but we will continue to monitor the potential for severe weather on Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Tuesday (Afternoon and Evening For TN Valley)

Wednesday (Morning)

Rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning may amount to another 0.5″ to 1.5″ across North Alabama and middle Tennessee. This amount of rainfall may be low, but it is falling on an already saturated and flood-stressed region, so be on the lookout for any additional flooding issues across the Tennessee Valley.