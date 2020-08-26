“Unsurvivable” Laura hits tonight, brings wind and storms here by Friday

Hurricane Laura will be among the strongest hurricanes in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by the time it makes landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border overnight. The National Hurricane Center calls the storm “unsurvivable” for areas along the immediate coast because of devastating storm surge and intense Category Four winds between 130 MPH and 150 MPH.

Three things to know about Laura:

Storm surge on the immediate Gulf Coast of Louisiana could be higher than 15 to 20 feet above ground level. That’s the kind of surge Hurricane Katrina brought in 2005.

Sustained winds near the center likely stay near hurricane force for hundreds of miles inland: potentially as far as Shreveport nearly 200 miles from the coast.

Laura will bring a threat of severe weather to Louisiana, Mississippi, West Tennessee and Arkansas on Thursday, and that threat of strong winds (gusts over 35 MPH), heavy rainfall, and tornadoes shifts east into Middle Tennessee and North Alabama on Friday.





Thursday night football and Friday’s outlook

Many high schools games have already made the choice to change to Thursday night football this week to avoid the impacts of Hurricane Laura’s remnants on Friday; that looks like a good decision at this point! Let’s be clear, though; some of us will have zero rainfall on Friday during football games, but the threat of heavy rain and strong storms (as well as blustery conditions) make Thursday night a much better choice.

Thursday looks fair and hot: highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance of some spotty showers or storms. Most of us see no rain at all on Thursday.

The weather for football games on Thursday evening looks fair, warm and humid: temperatures around 77ºF to 83ºF with a gentle south breeze to up to 15 miles per hour.

Friday, on the other hand could be a stormy one at times. We are not getting a direct ‘hit’ from Laura, but the rain bands and the enhanced south wind will pass through North Alabama and Tennessee beginning early Friday continuing through the afternoon and evening. In other words, it’s periods of rain and storms and increasingly windy weather through the late part of the day. Gusts could top 35 miles per hour between 2 PM Friday and sunrise Saturday.







-Jason

