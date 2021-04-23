Unsettled Saturday – Heavy Rain Early – Strong To Severe Storms In the Afternoon

Be prepared for an unsettled Saturday with multiple waves of rain and storms in the forecast. Here is a look at the timing to start the weekend. More specifics are below:

We’ll have heavy rain developing after midnight along a warm front. We could see some flash flooding from after midnight to around sunrise on Saturday. Futurecast shows all of the Tennessee Valley covered in heavy rain early Saturday.

As the warm front moves north through the late morning, the heaviest rain comes to an end. There will be pockets of ‘dry’ for us here and there. If there is a ‘lull’ in the action, it will be from after sunrise to around lunchtime as we wait for the cold front to move through. The issue will still be the potential for strong storms. As we head through the afternoon and evening, severe storms are possible with damaging winds. A tornado can’t be ruled out especially south of the Tennessee River and over eastern sections.

1pm

4pm

7pm

Conditions improve through the evening as the cold front heads out of the region. This means a quiet Saturday night and Sunday looks good as well. Here is another look at the timing for Saturday. Storms and heavy rain are likely in the morning with strong to severe storms in the afternoon.

Weekend Events:

Plan for soggy Panoply on Saturday. The race on Sunday looks good. It will just a stormy Saturday in Talladega.





The Storm Prediction Center has central and south Alabama under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe weather Saturday. Travelling down there this weekend, you need to pay attention. Make sure you have Live Alert 19 with your location and alerts turned on.





