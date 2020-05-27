Unsettled Pattern the Rest of This Week

Rain chances remain up with possible strong storms

It will be several days before drier air takes over the Tennessee Valley. An upper level low pressure center is west of the area. That provides an unsettled pattern through late week here. Rain is likely more of Wednesday with the potential for heavy thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe weather for the Tennessee Valley today.

Day 1 SPC Outlook For Wednesday

Here is a look at the upper low to the west. It will keep us cloudy with periods of rain over the next several days.

Futurecast shows scattered showers and storms in the area today. The upper low enhances heavy rain in the area this afternoon into the evening especially west of I-65 closer to the center of circulation. Rain totals in access of an inch with flooding remain in the forecast today into the evening.

3pm Wednesday

9pm Wednesday Heavy rain and storms at times today

Rain stays in the forecast through Saturday then drier air takes over Sunday into next week. We’ll stay June with seasonal temperatures and dry weather.