Understanding the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale

It’s a difficult job to sift through the storm damage, trying to figure out the correlating strength of the winds that could produce that level of damage.

And that’s an important point to remember: The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale is a tornado damage rating scale based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. It uses a set of wind estimates based on damage.

When tornado damage is surveyed, it is compare to a list of damage indicators and degrees of damage, which help estimate the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. At that point, an EF rating is assigned.

The Fultondale tornado was rated an EF-3 on Tuesday, with estimated maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, based on damage found in residential areas northeast of I-65.

Substantial damage occurred with several homes being destroyed with at least one being swept off the foundation.

NEW: The Fultondale tornado has been given a rating of EF-3 w/ peak winds around 150 mph. Keep in mind that intensity & width varied along its path. The EF-3 damage was focused near Lykes Blvd to New Castle Rd. We will continue to review, but don't anticipate a change in rating. pic.twitter.com/VXZmQY1cG1 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 27, 2021

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the EF-3 rating was based on damage that some structures suffered despite good construction and strong foundational anchoring. In addition, the NWS examined damage done to vehicles and trees.