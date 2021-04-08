Two rounds of severe storms arrive Friday evening, Saturday morning

Friday looks quiet early, but strong storms develop by early evening bringing a threat of strong winds, hail, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Get set for another round of strong to severe storms that will impact the Tennessee Valley early this weekend.

Ahead of the storms, Friday morning to midday looks warm, breezy and dry. Storms hold off until – at the earliest – around 2 PM. Even then, the odds of any one spot getting rain are slim through mid-afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the middle/upper 70s with a southwest wind gusting over 20 MPH.

Stormy Friday evening to Saturday morning

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a threat of severe storms for Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning over a large part of the South: including most of Alabama and Southern Tennessee. A few scattered thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon, but the first of two significant waves of potentially-severe storms begins around sunset and rolls through the evening.

A second blast of storms moves in early Saturday morning.

‘Specific’ timing and impacts are hard to see, but the general idea is that the first wave of storms Friday evening will hold influence over how much fuel is left for the second wave Saturday morning. The stronger the first round is, the more it will take away from Round Two.

So what can you expect here?

Round One

Storms develop over northeastern Mississippi and northwestern Alabama between 4 and 7 PM and quickly grow strong as warm, humid air moves north to meet them. Some individual storms in the line could produce wind gusts over 60 MPH, hail larger than quarters, and there is enough wind shear for storm rotation/tornadoes.

What should you do to be ready for this? Information is key, and knowing how to get that information is critical. NOAA Weather Radio is the best way to get a warning (if it’s required for your area), and Live Alert 19 is a great partner both at home and on the go. The main threats from the first wave is strong winds and hail; be aware of the situation and be ready to react if an intense storm approaches.

Round Two

The rain-cooled air left behind from Round One may be enough to diminish the threat for North Alabama overnight if it uses enough fuel. As of this moment, we do not know if that will be the case.

Rain-cooled air sets up a boundary between the ‘used’ air and the fresher, energetic air moving in from the south. Near that boundary, some storm enhancement could mean a higher risk of very strong wind gusts (over 70 MPH) and tornadoes early Saturday morning.

Flash flooding is possible! Up to 3″ of rain could come down through Saturday morning.

What should you do to get ready for this? Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is working and your phone is charged Friday night. It could be a long night around here, so make sure your sheltering plan is ready to go in case you need it.

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

Speaking of sheltering plans, you need to think about it in two ways: a 5-minute plan and a longer-duration one. Storms like these don’t often give us 30 minutes of lead-time on a warning; think of what you’ll do if you only have five minutes to prepare for a rapidly strengthening storm, especially if it blows through in the middle of the night.

The News 19 Weather Authority will stay on top of this situation and provide updates on TV and online — continue to monitor the weather for updates as the storms roll through.