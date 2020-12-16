Two Chances Of Rain – Cooler Temperatures Through the Weekend

Only light rain is expected through the morning commute. Rain exits from west to east later today. Otherwise it will be a chilly Wednesday with highs only in the middle 40s. The next cold front arrives on Saturday evening bring light rain through Sunday morning.





Cooler Temperatures Through Saturday

Once that system exits, it will be chilly around here. Highs on Thursday only reach the middle 40s after starting in the middle to upper 20s. Expect a hard freeze Friday morning as highs only rebound to near 50° Friday. Next week looks promising as we finally get above average. Middle 50s are in the forecast by the first of next week.

Cool Through Friday

Milder Air Next Week

Weekend Forecast & College Football

Light rain is in forecast late Saturday into early Sunday. This won’t be a big deal and a significant amount of precipitation isn’t expected. The forecast looks cold for Tennessee and Texas A&M. Temperatures will be in lower 40s. No problems for Alabama and Florida (game is inside), but rain is expected around kickoff going into the stadium and after the game. You can watch the game on News 19 at 7pm Saturday evening.







Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT