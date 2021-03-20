Turning chilly for Saturday night, clear and frosty cold Sunday morning

North Alabama and South Tennessee will enjoy clear skies this evening, which means temperatures will tumble into the 50s through the late evening hours.

Overnight into Sunday morning, temperatures will dip into the 30s, which is cold enough for some patchy frost across the Valley. This is why we recommend not planting any sensitive spring plants until mid April!

After sunrise, plentiful sunshine will warm afternoon highs back into the mid 60s, and a few communities may possibly reach the low 70s on Sunday!

Temperatures bound between mild and warm this week

After this weekend, temperatures will moderate slightly and become mild to rather warm through the week ahead.

Morning temperatures will only dip to the low 40s before leveling off in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs will bounce between the upper 60s to the low 70s.

A warm, humid air mass will spread into the Southeast through the second half of the week, supporting several days of heavy rain and even thunderstorms through the end of the week.

A Rainy Week Ahead

Dry conditions will be replaced with cloudy and wet weather this week as a cold front approaches the Southeast on Tuesday. Severe storms are not expected with this round of rain that will move through on Tuesday through Tuesday night.

Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday. Some upper atmospheric features indicate that severe weather may be possible (atmospheric instability as well as a strongly negative tilt to the upper level trough), though it is too soon to tell as to when and where severe storms would occur.

We could see another 1-3″ of rain over the next 7 days in North Alabama, but rain will be much heavier along the coast, where some spots could get over 8″ of rain!