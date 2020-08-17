Tropics Heating Up Heading To the Peak Of Hurricane Season

There are two systems in Atlantic basin we need to keep a close watch on. One is just east of the Leeward Islands and the other is further east the Atlantic Ocean. It’s mid-August and the tropics can get busy in a hurry. Both have at least a 50% chance of development in the next five days.

Guidance takes the closest system into the Caribbean Sea later this week. It’s too early to tell if the tropical wave makes it into the Gulf of Mexico or not.

Intensity guidance brings the system to a tropical storm if not hurricane status over the next week or so. Laura (pronounced LOOR-ruh) is the next name on the list followed by Marco.



