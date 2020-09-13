Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at the Gulf, Hurricane Watch in effect Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Sally formed on Saturday off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The system remains as a relatively weak tropical storm this weekend before moving into the heart of the Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

As Tropical Storm Sally moves northwest, it will travel over an area of the Gulf with very warm ocean waters and low wind shear. Combined these atmospheric conditions are favorable for strengthening, and Sally is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Alabama coast, and the watch extends as far west as coastal Louisiana, including New Orleans.

