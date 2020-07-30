Tropical Storm Isaias forms, likely to hit Florida this weekend

The tropical disturbance known as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine” over the Caribbean has become Tropical Storm Isaias: officially with the 10 PM Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Isaias is forecast to impact Florida as a tropical storm this weekend, and it could end up in the Gulf of Mexico. If you have beach plans to the Florida Gulf Coast or even Alabama’s Gulf Coast, keep an eye on it!

The official forecast track takes Isaias near or east of Florida this weekend and then curves toward the Carolinas; a path like that usually means dry weather for Alabama from the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast. It may not be totally rain-free around here, but this should enhance the push of drier weather that makes the air a little more breathable in Alabama and Tennessee next week!

Track Isaias and average, every day storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It's always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!



