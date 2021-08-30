Tropical Storm Ida Moves Through the Southeast – Impacts In North Alabama Felt Through Tuesday

Ida made landfall over the weekend in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. The system is officially a tropical storm at 4 a.m. Monday. The system moves north through Mississippi and the impacts will be felt in north Alabama starting today (Monday). There are several things to keep in mind when it comes to landfalling tropical storms when it comes to severe weather. Here are a few.

Rain comes in squalls . It will rain like crazy for 10-15 minutes then it will quit. The sun may come out, then it’s rainy again. Expect that trend.

. It will rain like crazy for 10-15 minutes then it will quit. The sun may come out, then it’s rainy again. Expect that trend. Possible Tornadoes. These aren’t the same as the springtime ones. They are still dangerous with little warning. They moves mainly due north around the center of Ida.

These aren’t the same as the springtime ones. They are still dangerous with little warning. They moves mainly due north around the center of Ida. This will be a longer event with a big window for the Tennessee Valley – Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday

Here is the latest position and track:





Ida is now a tropical storm. We are on the right of the center which is the most dangerous side. With that being said, rain squalls develop through the day Monday and the window opens for severe storms and possible tornadoes later today. That threat continues through the day Tuesday.

Here is a look at futurecast as we breakdown the timing of severe storms across north Alabama:

Monday Afternoon & Evening:





Ida tracks north across Mississippi. Moisture moves north with it. With the afternoon instability, scattered heavy thunderstorms are likely. Some could be severe weather with possible tornadoes. Any of those bands around the east side you see on futurecast could produce a tornado.

Overnight Monday Into Early Tuesday



(Made the low pressure small so you can see the rain)

Ida continues north. We remain on the east side. The chance of heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible tornadoes continue. We have the potential for tornadoes during the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning. Have multiple ways to get warnings including Live Alert 19. Click here for our interactive radar.

Tuesday Morning – Early Afternoon

As Ida passes by to our north, we are still on the right side. Moisture continues to feed from the Gulf of Mexico around what’s left of our tropical systems. The threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible tornadoes are still in the forecast through midday Tuesday. We are in the clear Tuesday night!





Flash flooding is a concern. Tropical rain bands can put down several inches of rain through Tuesday afternoon. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of us. Rain totals reach 3-5″ in spots. Areas to the west will have the higher totals closer to the center of Ida. Lesser totals are in the forecast to the east.





After Tuesday, the forecast looks good! Drier air and warm temperatures are in the forecast as September begins.

Summary:

Ida moves across the southeast Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain, flash flooding, and possible tornadoes are in the forecast.

The window opens for each Monday afternoon and lasts through midday Tuesday. Have multiple ways to get warnings!