Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms In the Eastern Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression #7 is now Tropical Storm Gonzalo. Here is the morning update from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072020 850 AM AST Wed Jul 22 2020 ...TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN BECOMES TROPICAL STORM GONZALO... Satellite data indicate that Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Gonzalo with 45 mph (75 km/h) winds. The intensity forecast will be updated in the regular advisory at 11 AM AST...1500 UTC. SUMMARY OF 850 AM AST...1250 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...9.9N 43.1W ABOUT 1250 MI...2010 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1003 MB...29.62 INCHES

The track takes the system in the Caribbean Sea over the next week.