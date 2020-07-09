Tropical Storm Fay develops Thursday and becomes a record-setter

‘Fay’ is a weak storm but a record-setter. The earliest sixth storm (getting the ‘F’ name) on record until now was Tropical Storm Franklin on July 22, 2005; that happened to be one of the most active, disastrous hurricane seasons on record as well.

Tropical Storm Fay will not likely be a major disrupter for the East Coast; the worst part of the storm would remain offshore, but some wind and rain are likely from the Carolinas to New England through the weekend.

That means NO impact from this storm on the Alabama or Northwest Florida Gulf Coast for the weekend:

Keep track of tropical happenings and get weather for any location in the nation with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.