Tropical Storm Eta forms in the Caribbean late Saturday night

The twenty-nine named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed late Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the east coast of Central America.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Season.

BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Eta Intermediate Advisory Number 2A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL292020
100 AM EST Sun Nov 01 2020

...ETA MOVING WESTWARD OVER THE CENTRAL CARIBBEAN SEA...


SUMMARY OF 100 AM EST...0600 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...15.1N 74.9W
ABOUT 235 MI...380 KM SSE OF KINGSTON JAMAICA
ABOUT 555 MI...890 KM E OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDER
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the
Honduras/Nicaragua border.
* The northeastern coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua
border to Puerto Cabezas

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area.  A watch is typically issued 48 hours
before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
dangerous.

Interests elsewhere in Nicaragua and Honduras should monitor the
progress of this system.  Additional watches or warnings will 
likely be required for portions of these countries later today.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by your national meteorological service.


DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 100 AM EST (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Eta was
located near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 74.9 West.  Eta is 
moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is 
expected to continue through tonight or Monday morning.  A slower 
motion toward the west-southwest and then southwest is forecast on 
Monday and Tuesday.  On the forecast track, the center of the 
cyclone is expected to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua 
and Honduras by Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. 
Strengthening is forecast, and Eta is expected to become a hurricane 
by Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)
from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
WIND:  Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch
area by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by
Monday evening.

RAINFALL:  Through Thursday evening, Eta is expected to cause 5 to
10 inches of rain, with local 15-inch amounts, across Jamaica, the
Cayman Islands, and possibly the southern coast of Hispaniola.
Across portions of Central America, 10 to 15 inches of rain, with
local amounts to 25 inches are expected.  This rainfall may lead to
flash flooding and river flooding, and could lead to landslides in
areas of higher terrain.


NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 400 AM EST.

$$
Forecaster Pasch

