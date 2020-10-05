Tropical Storm Delta Heads To the Gulf This Week – What To Expect

Tropical Storm Delta formed at 7am Monday morning south of Jamaica. The system will be in the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane by Wednesday. Where it goes from there is a big question. Residents along the gulf coast need to be prepared for the potential of a major hurricane later this week.

Here is a look at the official track. The cone is wide from Texas to the Florida Panhandle. Remember impacts will be felt far away from the center of circulation. It’s important to check back for further updates as we get closer to Thursday and Friday. The intensity and track will make all the difference on who gets what and when. Intensity guidance puts the system as a Category 2. The Gulf of Mexico is always tricky as well when it comes to a storm’s strength with the warmer water. Some outputs bring it to a major hurricane.





Always Pay Attention To the Entire Forecast Cone Not Just the Storm

Impacts can be felt far away from the center. Here is a look at the paths of Laura and Sally. Sally was devastating along the Gulf Coast with a direct hit in Gulf Shores. Laura was well west of the Tennessee Valley, but still caused multiple tornado warnings here in north Alabama. It’s important to look at the ‘big picture’ with all tropical systems.

Laura’s center further away – still a big impact here

Here is a look at rainfall totals. Right now, 4″-6″ looks to be a good bet along the Gulf Coast. Lesser amounts closer to us. This system could be a fast mover compared to Sally. We aren’t expecting rain totals in that 12″-24″ range like we saw with that hurricane.

Check back for updates! It’s only Monday and this for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Changes in intensity and track will make a big difference on who gets what! Stay tuned!

