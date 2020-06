The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Sunday evening along the southeast coast of Louisiana.

The center of Tropical Storm #Cristobal has made landfall in southeast Louisiana. Hazardous weather conditions will continue to spread inland across portions of the northern Gulf Coast through tonight. Refer to your local weather office for more details at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 7, 2020

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation crossed over land at 5pm CDT Sunday between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle.

Maximum sustained winds at time of landfall were estimated near 50 mph with a minimal central pressure of 992 millibars (29.29 inches).

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.