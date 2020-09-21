Tropical Storm Beta to bring rain to north Alabama this week

As beautiful as the weather has been lately in north Alabama, it also has been dry.

A little too dry.

The last measurable rain to fall in the region occurred last week, when the remnants of Hurricane Sally moved through south and central Alabama. Here in the Tennessee Valley, no more than 0.1″ to 0.25″ of rain fell that day, and even then, it wasn’t enough to throughly water the region’s vegetation.

In fact, the month-to-date precipitation for Huntsville is a paltry 0.18″, whereas north Alabama has experienced a much greater soaking this month.

As a result, abnormally dry conditions are developing in northeast Alabama, as noted in this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor.

Rain is not expected for Monday and Tuesday, however rain chances begin stepping upwards through the end of the week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta move through the Southeast.

While the exact forecast path of Beta is yet to be seen, there is a very good chance that the rain shield will move through Alabama Thursday before being absorbed by an upper level low moving through the Great Lakes.

As a result, rainfall totals as high as 2-3 inches are possible through Sunday, which would be very beneficial for the region.

