Tropical Storm Bertha Makes Landfall In South Carolina

This will be a short-lived storm. Heavy rain to the Carolinas through late week

The second named system of 2020 formed Wednesday morning and the official hurricane season doesn’t start until Monday. Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina with winds at 50 mph. It will bring heavy rain to Charleston points north and west in the coming days.

The system moves northwest over South Carolina weakening to a tropical depression later today. This will be a heavy rain event and flooding will be a concern from South Carolina northwest to North Carolina and Virginia.

This is already the second named storm of 2020.

Here is the update from the National Hurricane Center at 8:30am CT:

...BERTHA MAKES LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST... Coastal radar data indicates that the center of Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall along the coast of South Carolina east of Charleston. Recent data from NOAA and CORMP buoys show that maximum sustained winds increased to near 50 mph (80 km/h) before landfall. SUMMARY OF 930 AM EDT...1330 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...32.9N 79.7W ABOUT 20 MI...30 KM E OF CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...80 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1004 MB...29.65 INCHES