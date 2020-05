Tropical Storm Arthur forms off the Florida Atlantic Coast

The first named tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season — Tropical Storm Arthur — formed Saturday night off the southeastern coast of Florida.

Tropical Storm Arthur began as a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained wind gusts of 35 mph. By Saturday night, the system strengthened with maximum sustained winds strengthened to 40 mph, prompting the update to Tropical Storm Arthur.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

WTNT31 KNHC 170254 TCPAT1 BULLETIN TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR ADVISORY NUMBER 2 NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL012020 1100 PM EDT SAT MAY 16 2020 ...RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT FINDS THE DEPRESSION EAST OF FLORIDA HAS STRENGTHENED INTO TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR... ...A TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST... SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...29.4N 77.7W ABOUT 190 MI...305 KM ENE OF CAPE CANAVERAL FLORIDA ABOUT 420 MI...675 KM SSW OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 30 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: NONE. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR... * SURF CITY TO DUCK NC * PAMLICO AND ALBEMARLE SOUNDS A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA, GENERALLY WITHIN 48 HOURS. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING COULD BE REQUIRED FOR PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA BY SUNDAY MORNING. FOR STORM INFORMATION SPECIFIC TO YOUR AREA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE INLAND WATCHES AND WARNINGS, PLEASE MONITOR PRODUCTS ISSUED BY YOUR LOCAL NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECAST OFFICE. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- AT 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR WAS LOCATED BY AN AIR FORCE RESERVE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT NEAR LATITUDE 29.4 NORTH, LONGITUDE 77.7 WEST. ARTHUR IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHEAST NEAR 13 MPH (20 KM/H). A MOTION TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHEAST OR NORTHEAST IS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SUNDAY. AFTER THAT TIME, A FASTER NORTHEASTWARD MOTION IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, ARTHUR WILL REMAIN WELL OFFSHORE THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA AND GEORGIA TONIGHT AND SUNDAY, AND THEN MOVE NEAR OR EAST OF THE COAST OF NORTH CAROLINA ON MONDAY. DATA FROM THE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT INDICATE THAT MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE INCREASED TO NEAR 40 MPH (65 KM/H) WITH HIGHER GUSTS. ADDITIONAL STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS. TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 80 MILES (130 KM) FROM THE CENTER. THE MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE BASED ON REPORTS FROM THE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT IS ESTIMATED TO BE 1006 MB (29.71 INCHES). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- WIND: TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA ON MONDAY. RAINFALL: THE DEPRESSION IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE ADDITIONAL RAIN ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES OVER THE CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST BAHAMAS, AND GENERALLY LESS THAN 1 INCH OVER SOUTH FLORIDA THROUGH TONIGHT. THE DEPRESSION IS ALSO EXPECTED TO PRODUCE TOTAL RAIN ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES OVER COASTAL NORTH CAROLINA SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. SURF: SWELLS GENERATED BY THE DEPRESSION ARE AFFECTING PORTIONS OF THE EAST COAST OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN FLORIDA. THESE SWELLS ARE EXPECTED TO SPREAD NORTHWARD DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AND COULD CAUSE LIFE-THREATENING SURF AND RIP CURRENT CONDITIONS ACROSS MUCH OF THE U.S. SOUTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC COASTS. PLEASE CONSULT PRODUCTS FROM YOUR LOCAL WEATHER OFFICE. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- NEXT INTERMEDIATE ADVISORY AT 200 AM EDT. NEXT COMPLETE ADVISORY AT 500 AM EDT. $$ FORECASTER STEWART