Tropical rain bands: quick, spin-up tornado threat

Tornado Warnings with no watch? What’s the deal?

At 6:59 PM Monday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a Tornado Warning for Morgan County and Cullman County. A rapid intensification of a heavy tropical downpour gave the NWS enough concern to trigger the warning; a tornado did not occur (no damage that we’re aware of), but the radar indication was strong enough for communities in the path to take shelter.

Another storm that was considerably weaker based on radar did this near Holly Pond in eastern Cullman County: a slowly-rotating wall cloud. All the visuals and the ‘spooky’ look, but no damage.

Here’s the wall cloud that passed over Holly Pond around 7:35 PM Monday. It’s a 3 minute video condensed into 22 seconds so you can see the dynamics happening around it. Video from @BobKusz #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/p5CYiM1IUB — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) June 9, 2020

Tropical rain bands like this – even hundreds of miles east of the system – happen in a very sheared environment: a lot of changing of wind speed and direction (think about the gusty winds we’ve had with this). Combine that wind shear with the low-hanging cloud bases, and these downpours can quickly spin up a tornado that lasts only for a few seconds. After that, the storm may completely dissipate.

How does this happen?

This map tells you a LOT of information.

Color contours are model-produced storm relative helicity values at 7 PM Monday.

The longer white arrows are wind ‘vectors’ (speed indicated by length, direction by angle) at about 3,000′ to 4,000′ above the ground.

The shorter white arrows are wind vectors (speed/direction) at the surface.

The conditions over Alabama were not high-end for severe weather production, but given a storm that used them in just the right way, we had enough shear to cause storm rotation. Many storms rotate; few actually produce tornadoes.

This sheared environment east of Cristobal’s center is typical of landfalling tropical cyclones. The Storm Prediction Center is responsible for the Tornado Watches; our local National Weather Service Office issues warnings. A watch usually comes when several severe storms are expected; this two-storm set-up in a low-but-not-no risk environment was enough for us to tell you something ‘might’ happen, but it was not a high enough risk for a full-blown Tornado Watch.

So that’s how it happened! We’ll be on the lookout for any storms that try this again on Tuesday and Wednesday; it all moves east of us with drier, less humid air arriving Wednesday night leading to a nice, calm stretch at the end of the week.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)