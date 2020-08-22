Tropical Double Trouble: Tropical Storm, Hurricane Watches in Effect for the Gulf Coast

Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean Basin, which includes the Caribbean Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to impact the Gulf Coast a day or two before Tropical Storm Laura.

As a result, a Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Alabama Gulf Coast.

A Tropical Storm Watch means sustained winds of 39+ mph are possible within the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means sustained winds of 74+ mph are possible within the next 48 hours.

Anyone with interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor additional weather updates.