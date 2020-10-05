Tropical Depression Twenty-Six forms in the Caribbean, expected to impact the Gulf Coast this week as a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center announced Sunday night that a tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean Ocean.

Known Tropical Depression Twenty-Six, this system is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, which is below the threshold for receiving a name.

Once the tropical system produces maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph, it would be known as Tropical Storm Delta.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast path indicates that the tropical depression may move northwest towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, notably around Louisiana/Mississippi state line. There is also indication that the system may strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before landfall this Friday afternoon.

There is plenty of time for the forecast track and intensity to be adjusted, but anyone with travel plans along the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast should monitor this situation. Stay ahead of the tropical system by using the interactive tracker below.

Potential tropical impact on north Alabama

Some beneficial rainfall is expected to move into north Alabama next weekend, with the rainbands moving in on Friday and the system swinging north out of the region on Sunday. The is the best chance of rain the region will experience since Tropical Storm Beta move through in late September.

Overall futurecast rainfall totals will fluctuate over the next few days, but for now, as much as a 1-2″ inches of rain is possible in north Alabama.

Potential wind gusts may reach as high as 40-50 mph. Again, these futurecast wind conditions will fluctuate over the next few days, so stay tuned to News 19 for updates.





