Tropical Depression Eight forms, likely becomes ‘Hannah’ by Friday

The National Hurricane Center designated an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Eight on Wednesday evening at 10 PM. This is not a powerful storm, but it could grow strong enough to get the name Tropical Storm Hannah by Friday afternoon as it moves toward the Texas Gulf Coast.

The impacts of future-Hannah won’t be disastrous for the Alabama/Florida coastline; however, the rip current risk is high for the beaches in Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Hannah likely enhances the daily coverage of showers and storms on the Alabama Gulf Coast, too. The chance of rain is up in the 50-80% range each day through the weekend. That doesn’t mean a wash-out, but it does mean high confidence in occasional rain and thunderstorms.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo not a threat for now

Gonzalo formed on Tuesday and remains a small, compact storm fighting harsh conditions to survive. We do think it becomes a hurricane before making it to the Caribbean, but the future of Gonzalo is murky beyond the weekend.

