Tropical Depression #9 Forms in the Caribbean Sea – The System Heads To the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression #9 formed at 10am CDT in central Caribbean Sea.

Here is the first public advisory:

Tropical Depression Nine Advisory Number   1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       
1100 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE WEST-CENTRAL CARIBBEAN SEA...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR THE CAYMAN ISLANDS AND
PORTIONS OF WESTERN CUBA...


SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION: 16.9N 79.2W
ABOUT 115 MILES SSW OF NEGRIL JAMAICA
ABOUT 210 MILES SE OF GRAND CAYMAN
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 35 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT: 13 MPH 
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Cayman Islands has issued a Tropical Storm
Warning for the Cayman Islands, including Grand Cayman, Little
Cayman, and Cayman Brac.

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the
Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar
del Rio, and the Isle of Youth.


A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere in central and western Cuba, in the northern
Yucatan Peninsula, and along the northern U.S. Gulf coast should
monitor the progress of this system.

Here is the track of Tropical Depression #9:

It’s very early. On this track, we could see heavy rain and severe storms including possible tornadoes on the east side of likely Tropical Storm/Hurricane Ida. This includes the Tennessee Valley. It’s very early! Stay tuned for more details!

