Tropical Depression #3 forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico, slow to move north

The National Hurricane Center designated a large, developing area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche as Tropical Depression #3 at 4 PM Monday.

From The National Hurricane Center:

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 19.6 North, longitude 91.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). This motion at a slower forward speed is expected tonight. The depression is forecast to turn west-southwestward or southward at a slower forward speed on Tuesday, and meander over the southern Bay of Campeche through late Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to be near the coast of the southern Bay of Campeche Tuesday night through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

