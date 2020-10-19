Tropical Depression #27 Forms Southeast of Bermuda

We have a new tropical depression. #27 formed at 7am central time Monday morning. This will be Tropical Storm Epsilon later today. The system will likely be a hurricane near Bermuda this weekend.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION...25.8N 55.5W
ABOUT 720 MI...1155 KM SE OF BERMUDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...STATIONARY
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1003 MB...29.62 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warning in effect.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.


DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression
Twenty-Seven was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 55.5
West. The depression is stationary and little overall motion is
expected through tonight.  A slow west-northwestward to
northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion
should continue through midweek.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the
depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or
tonight and be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. 

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

