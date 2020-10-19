Tropical Depression #27 Forms Southeast of Bermuda

We have a new tropical depression. #27 formed at 7am central time Monday morning. This will be Tropical Storm Epsilon later today. The system will likely be a hurricane near Bermuda this weekend.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION...25.8N 55.5W ABOUT 720 MI...1155 KM SE OF BERMUDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...STATIONARY MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1003 MB...29.62 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warning in effect. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 55.5 West. The depression is stationary and little overall motion is expected through tonight. A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

