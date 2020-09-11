Tropical Depression #19 heads northwest into the Gulf this weekend

The National Hurricane Center designated this cluster of storms in the Bahamas as Tropical Depression #19 as of 4 PM Friday.

The slowly-developing system picks up some steam over the weekend and intensifies once it crosses Florida and moves over the warm waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico.

T.D. Nineteen is forecast to become Tropical Storm Sally by Sunday, and there is a chance it could grow to hurricane strength before making landfall around southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi or the Alabama coastline.

If you are beach-bound this weekend or early next week, expect some impacts to the Alabama and Florida coastline from this storm:

Strong rip currents Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Severe storms/flooding on Monday and Tuesday

High wind gusts over 30-50 MPH will be possible depending on how close the center of the storm gets to a particular beach.

Rip current forecast from NWS Mobile

Impacts here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will be limited! It’s something we will watch for any shifts, but as of Friday afternoon, we do not see a major threat of heavy rain or severe storms around here.

Rainfall will be heaviest nearest the tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico

