Tropical Depression #18 Forms In the Far East Atlantic Ocean

Here is the bulletin from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Eighteen Advisory Number   1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL182020
800 AM CVT Mon Sep 07 2020

...TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE FAR EASTERN TROPICAL
ATLANTIC...
...EXPECTED TO BRING TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY
RAINFALL TO THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS...


SUMMARY OF 800 AM CVT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...15.2N 20.3W
ABOUT 250 MI...405 KM ESE OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 280 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1004 MB...29.65 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Government of the Cabo Verde Islands has issued a Tropical
Storm Warning for all of the Cabo Verde Islands.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cabo Verde Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the
next 12 to 24 hours.

