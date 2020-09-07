Tropical Depression 17 Forms in the Atlantic

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to be active as two new tropical systems are expected to strengthen over the next few days. One of the systems developed into Tropical Depression 17 late Sunday evening.





Tropical Depression 17 is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Monday, at which it would receive a name — likely Paulette, unless the other tropical system moving off the coast of Africa is able to develop into a tropical storm before the first system.

Tropical Depression 17 is forecast to move west over the next several days, but it will remain far from any land areas. However, it is a system that will need to be monitored, since steering currents may push it closer to US soil a few weeks from now.

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season usually takes place around September 10, so there is plenty of time left for additional storms to form.

