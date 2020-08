Intense summer heat visited the Tennessee Valley last week, when Muscle Shoals recorded its hottest day of the summer with a high of 100°F on Monday, August 10. Huntsville also recorded its hottest day with a high of 98 degrees, and the heat continued all the way into the weekend.

But some relief is on the way this week as a cold front ushers in slightly (key word: slightly) cooler and drier air into the region!