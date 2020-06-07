Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to make landfall Sunday

After spending nearly a week spinning in the Bay of Campeche, Tropical Storm Cristobal is picking up speed as it moves closer to the Gulf Coast.

The tropical system is expected to make landfall Sunday evening along the Louisiana coastline. Landfall occurs when the center of circulation crosses over the shoreline.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to western tip of the Florida Panhandle. A tropical storm warning means wind gusts as high as 39 to 73 mph are likely within 36 hours. In addition to gusty winds, rough surf is expected.







The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will quickly move north over the next few days, bringing rain bands to north Alabama.

North Alabama rainfall will be limited to the the outer rainbands of Cristobal, but gusty winds are still expected to pick up on Monday morning through Monday evening.





A cold front will sweep the remnants of Cristobal out of the region on Wednesday.

– Christina

