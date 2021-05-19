Tracking the Tropics: First tropical system of 2021 may form soon

While the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is not until June 1, the National Hurricane Center may be tracking tropical development northeast of Bermuda within the next 2-5 days.

If this tropical system were to strengthen and produce maximum sustained winds of 39+ mph, it would receive the name “Ana”.

While it is outside of the normal “start” of hurricane season, it is not unusual for tropical storms to form in the month of May. In fact, at least one tropical depression and/or tropical storm has formed in the month of May for the past 6 years, and some years have even featured two. In the entirety of the Atlantic hurricane basin records, as many as 52 tropical depressions and tropical depressions have formed in the month of May. Some storms have formed even earlier in the month of April.

The peak of hurricane season traditionally occurs in mid-September.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL 200 PM EDT WED MAY 19 2021 FOR THE NORTH ATLANTIC...CARIBBEAN SEA AND THE GULF OF MEXICO: A NON-TROPICAL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP A FEW HUNDRED MILES NORTHEAST OF BERMUDA BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND PRODUCE GALE-FORCE WINDS. THE LOW IS THEN FORECAST TO MOVE WEST-SOUTHWESTWARD OVER WARMER WATERS ON FRIDAY AND COULD BECOME A SHORT-LIVED SUBTROPICAL CYCLONE OVER THE WEEKEND TO THE NORTHEAST OF BERMUDA. THE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO MOVE TOWARD THE NORTH AND NORTHEAST INTO A MORE HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT BY MONDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS SYSTEM, PLEASE SEE HIGH SEAS FORECASTS ISSUED BY THE OCEAN PREDICTION CENTER. * FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 48 HOURS...LOW...10 PERCENT. * FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 5 DAYS...MEDIUM...40 PERCENT. && HIGH SEAS FORECASTS FOR THIS SYSTEM CAN BE FOUND UNDER AWIPS HEADER NFDHSFAT1, WMO HEADER FZNT01 KWBC, AND ONLINE AT OCEAN.WEATHER.GOV/SHTML/NFDHSFAT1.PHP $$ FORECASTER BLAKE