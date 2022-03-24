Tornadoes per month via NWS Huntsville

We’re into the spring season now and this is the time of year known to bring tornadoes to the Tennessee Valley. While tornadoes can happen any time of the year, the peak for our area is in April. The graph above shows tornadoes by month for the weather forecast office of the National Weather Service in Huntsville. They issue warnings for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Limestone, Lawrence, Morgan, Madison, Marshall, Jackson, Cullman and DeKalb Counties in Alabama and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin Counties in Tennessee.

So far this year, there have been six tornadoes in the NWS Huntsville warning area. There have been seven if you include Giles County in Tennessee. Five of these tornadoes occurred on New Year’s Day. There was an EF-0 near Muscle Shoals, an EF-0 near Hazel Green, an EF-0 near Triana, an EF-1 near Lester in Limestone County and an EF-1 in Giles County.

An additional tornado occurred on February 22. This one happened near Hazel Green and was an EF-0. Another tornado was recently confirmed on March 22 in Lauderdale County.

March has seen 71 tornadoes across the Tennessee Valley and April, 166, records dating to 1950. The state of Alabama also sees its highest number of tornadoes in April.

Alabama tornadoes per month via NWS Birmingham