Three Rounds of Storms: severe storms expected Wednesday into early Thursday

It’s April. It’s the heart of severe weather season in the South, and we’re facing a stormy set-up on Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Beyond that, there will be another threatening weather set-up this weekend: potentially-severe storms again on Easter Sunday across much of Alabama, Southern Tennessee and Georgia.

In the short-term, the three rounds of storms in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe could bring these threats:

Very large hail (larger than a quarter, possibly larger than a golf ball)

Strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour

Intense, frequent lightning

Tornadoes are possible (regardless of the ‘chance,’ it’s good to be aware and prepared)

Round 1: early Wednesday morning (severe weather unlikely)

The first round of storms early Wednesday will be more noise than anything with a lot of lightning (and accompanying thunder).

Some small hail and locally-heavy rainfall are possible.

Coverage is limited; we won’t ALL get rain overnight.

Timing: around 1am to around 8am.

We’ll get a break with some sun shining through the clouds through midday. That should push temperatures upward into the 80s by mid-afternoon, and the warm, humid air destabilizes the atmosphere rapidly.

Round 2: Wednesday afternoon and evening (large hail and strong winds possible)

This second round of storms depends on two factors: how much sun we get and where the trigger causes them to form.

Any storms that blow up in the afternoon could have very large hail (golf ball sized or larger possible). Strong damaging winds could also come from a few intense storms.

Timing: around 2pm to around 8pm Wednesday.

There’s another ‘break’ after these storms diminish. Don’t let your guard down! The final round begins late Wednesday evening in Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Illinois. Those storms move southeast through the night ending up in Alabama before sunrise.

Round 3: Wednesday night into Thursday morning more widespread severe storms

The final round of storms looks the most intense of all with very large hail (possibly larger than golf balls), strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour. A tornado is possible with this batch of storms.

Be sure you’re prepared and ready to get a warning! Your NOAA Weather Radio in combination with Live Alert 19 will ensure you get the fastest, best information possible!

Wondering why we’re focused on wind and hail? Here’s an explanation of how we see the atmosphere developing for the middle of the week:

-Jason

