HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — At least 550 people are still without power in North Alabama after strong storms made their way through the Tennessee Valley Sunday night.

As of 7:10 a.m. on Monday, Huntsville Utilities (HSVU) said that number is a significant drop from the 13,600 that lost power due to the storms.

Todd Long, the Electronic Content Administrator for HSVU, added that there are five poles that will need to be replaced, with 11 lines down in the Huntsville area.

In Jackson County, The Scottsboro Electric Power Board reported five outages affecting around 1508 customers, according to its outage map. As of 7 a.m. Monday, all power had been restored.

Reports of damage started rolling in overnight, from downed trees and power lines to bricks toppling in downtown Huntsville.

The side of a retail building near the intersection of Jefferson & Clinton in downtown Huntsville was hit by strong winds, knocking a majority of the bricks onto the sidewalk below and into the street.

Just under 14,000 were reported without power throughout Madison County at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, as damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning, swept across the region.

Early reports indicated there were at least:

21 power lines down

1 utility pole down

15 Primary outages

11 Trees in lines or poles

HSVU said the outages happened along Dug Hill Road from 431 South to Highway 72, saying there were also outages from Mastin Lake Road to Holmes Avenue, and Jordan Lane to Maysville Road.

Crews are continuing to work until all service is restored. You can stay up-to-date with the latest on the power outage by checking out HSVU’s outage map here.