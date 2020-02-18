There is a *MARGINAL* risk for severe thunderstorms today for the TN Valley

Strong storms are possible along a cold front through Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tennessee Valley under a *marginal risk* of severe storms for Tuesday.

Red area is a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center



Here is a look at the futurecast for the rest of the day. Showers and storms are possible anytime through 6pm. Things should calm down after that as cool air builds into the region. Before then, strong storms are likely with winds to 40 mph. One or two severe storms are possible. Here is a look at the futurecast:





Lunchtime through early evening



Download our Live Alert 19 app to stay ahead of storms through the day and through our upcoming severe weather season.