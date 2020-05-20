The weather looks more like summer soon

Hotter, more humid, and a chance of storms each day

Sounds like summertime, doesn’t it? Summer is officially 31 days away now; the summer solstice occurs on June 20th at 4:43 PM, but summer weather often gets started well before the solstice in Alabama and Tennessee.



Get ready! It’s almost here.



Temperatures trend upward through the next several days: from the 70s Wednesday to near 90ºF in between scattered downpours this weekend.

You can also look forward to a surge in humidity – and a major change in the comfort level of the air in Alabama through the weekend.



That muggy, hot air sets up a ‘threat’ of some individual, localized, hit/miss thunderstorms from Friday through Memorial Day.



High humidity brings a daily chance of some spotty heavy thunderstorms through the weekend

Be aware of intense lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds from any storms that develop over the upcoming holiday weekend: especially if you’re on the water!

