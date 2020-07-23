The Story of the Little Cloud that Could

For much of the day, crystal blue skies and hot sunshine prevailed over north Alabama.

This is a rare kobalt sky in late July across NW AL unless you get an anamalous cold front sweep through this time of year .. #Subsidence #Ridgeaxis #Valleywx pic.twitter.com/gf2gDlsp5x — Rod C (@Rodcox84) July 23, 2020

But shortly before 4pm, a meteorologist watching the radar spotted a curiosity:

That's a sweet outflow boundary moving south from Fayetteville to the state line. Wondering if it'll spark of a storm or two in Madison County… 🧐 #valleywx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/TBLbvJe215 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) July 23, 2020

And then a lightning research meteorologist responded:

And it was a cute little cumulus cloud! But it had hot, humid air to fuel it… And the power of the outflow boundary to lift it…

Just after 5pm, a chief meteorologist noticed some precipitation aloft:

The cloud had grown significantly in just a few minutes! But it wasn’t done yet!

The little cloud that could grew from a small, fair weather cumulus cloud, to a tall cumulonimbus cloud that stretched higher than 30,000 feet!

During the height (pun intended) of this cloud’s career, it produced heavy rain and ONE lightning strike, which proves that even a small, little cumulus cloud can one day grow to be a giant thunderhead.

Heavy downpours and *ONE* lone lightning bolt, but it’s a bone fide thunderstorm! #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/qQKm0feUbF — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) July 23, 2020

And it started off as a cute little cloud, but it grew into a beautiful thunderstorm! It seemed all eyes were on the cloud’s beauty, and rain curtain.

All (weather nerd) eyes are on this one shower northwest of Huntsville… Because she’s thiccc!! 👀😍 #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/aF5tshtfYy — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) July 23, 2020

Little panorama photo at 527p at CFDRC in Research Park. pic.twitter.com/b9sjIZmGWz — Elise Schultz (@elisevj) July 23, 2020

And by 6pm, the thunderstorm was gone!

The moral of the story

Often, storms form when an outflow boundary moves into an area of warm, humid air. These boundaries can serve as miniature “cold fronts” that can fire up thunderstorms in their wake.

However, the storms don’t necessarily move very far for very long, and they can develop — and dissipate — all within an hour.

And also, never underestimate yourself… Or the cute little clouds in the sky!

If you notice a cloud growing in the distance, it’s always a clue that a thunderstorm development may occur.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.