The Next System Arrives Wednesday – Severe Weather Unlikely

A Cold Front Moves In Bringing Rain & Storms Wednesday

This time of year we need to watch every cold front as the potential is there for severe thunderstorms. This time the chance for severe weather will be greatest across south Alabama. We will end up with rain and possible thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of central and south Alabama under a *Marginal* risk for severe weather for Wednesday.



SPC Outlook for Wednesday (Updated Monday morning at 2:45am 4/27/20)

Futurecast has the cold front moving through during the morning. That would be great news as the atmosphere wouldn’t have a chance to destabilize too much. As the system works through, there could be enough energy to produce a few storms in the afternoon and early evening to the southeast.

Cold front over northwest Alabama in the morning

Once that system moves by, we are free and clear for the rest of the week. May starts on Friday and it’s trending on the warmer side with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Of course May continues our severe weather season. It can also get very hot toward the end of the month. We’ve had years where widespread 90s have been in the forecast. Hurricane season begins June 1. Lots to look forward to in the months ahead!

