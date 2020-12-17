The long-range look at Christmas week

Get set for some whiplash weather in the days leading up to Christmas!

We’ve got a substantial warm-up on Monday and Tuesday, another cold front with some showers on Wednesday, and that’s followed by what could be the coldest air of the season so far by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Winter Solstice occurs Monday, by the way:

Is there any chance of a White Christmas with this kind of pattern?

Let’s answer that question like this: never say never, but don’t get your hopes too high.

18Z (Noon) GEFS ensemble forecast showing a deep trough leading to cold weather around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The above image tells you a little something about the weather pattern developing next week. We may start out a little warmer on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but it won’t end that way!

This trough will drain some very cold air from the Arctic and aim it toward the Southeast. We’re expecting temperatures in the 10s and 20s at night and 30s/40s in the afternoons for the days surrounding Christmas.

A pattern like this can produce a little snow. It’s not necessarily ‘likely,’ but it does make us sit up and pay a bit more attention to the chance of at least some flakes around Christmas or just afterward!

All it takes is a little moisture and a weak disturbance to produce some light snow (that’s around or less than an inch). This kind of setup does not usually bring the ‘big’ storms like we had in 2011, 2014 and 2015 or even on Christmas Day in 2010.

The whole thing is so far in the future that there’s nothing but a ‘shadow’ of the real weather in view.

Keep that in mind as we make the forecast and adjust it in coming days!

-Jason

