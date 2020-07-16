The Dewpoint and You: Why humid days feel so miserable

Temperatures are heating up this afternoon! Muscle Shoals is already in the low 90s, and Huntsville is feeling the summer heat as well.

Dewpoints remain in the low to mid 70s, which is a problem in this heat: Dewpoints are a measure of the moisture in the atmosphere — it is the temperature at which air needs to cool in order to condense any water vapor to liquid water.

So air with a temperature of 90 degrees and a dewpoint of 60 degrees needs to cool down by 30 degrees before water vapor condenses; this is considered to be dry air. Meanwhile, air that is 90 degrees but a dewpoint of 75 only needs to cool by 15 degrees before water vapor condenses; this is considered to be humid. When it comes to the dewpoint, the higher the number, the more humid the air.

The dewpoint and the temperature are both used to calculate the heat index, and believe it or not, the dewpoint is a large factor regarding calculating heat index values.

This is a two-fold issue for north Alabama. On the one hand, high dewpoints mean your body is working harder to cool itself effectively, since any liquid on your skin won’t evaporate as quickly in a humid airmass compared to drier air.

In addition, nighttime air temperatures have a limit to as far as they can go, and that limit is the dewpoint. This is why overnight lows have been lingering in the low to mid 70s lately — and that is not cool enough to provide any relief from the daytime heat.

That’s why the National Weather Service posted a Heat Advisory for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Winston and Marion Counties in Northwest Alabama. When a Heat Advisory is in effect, be sure to monitor heat safety rules if you plan on spending long amounts of time outdoors.