Thawing Friday, freezing again Friday night

A little sunshine is incredibly effective when it comes to melting ice and snow! Thinning clouds Friday morning revealed what looked like a glacier from Alabama northwest to Iowa: snow and ice covering the ground like we haven’t seen in ages. Even with temperatures only climbing to the 30s today, a gentle breeze and some sunshine will start the big thaw and make a big difference in many ice-covered roads.

Inside the yellow mark, it’s clouds. Outside the yellow marking, it’s snow & ice cover seen from GOES-16

It still could be Saturday or Sunday before all roads in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are 100% ice-free, and it may be next week before all the snow melts from shady areas in Northwest Alabama where it seemed like the winter storm would never end!

We’re still getting cold enough for some slick spots tonight and potentially some frozen pipes: lows in the 10s and lower 20s by morning. That’s the end of it, though. A warming trend begins this weekend that breaks winter’s grip and sets us on a course for something a little more like it should be for this time of the year next week.

Weekend specifics

For some, the workweek never started because of wintry weather and a federal holiday; for others, the weekend is a welcome end to a wet, cold week.

We’ll start Saturday morning with another hard freeze: 10s and 20s, more potentially-frozen pipes and some icy roads from what we have always called the ‘re-freeze’ of what melted on Friday. It doesn’t get very ‘warm’ Saturday, but at least we will hit the 40s!

Sunday is still cold early (20s/30s), but we finally feel something more like it for late February! Daytime highs top out in the 50s Sunday afternoon as clouds increase ahead of a cool front that brings a little rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Just rain this time, and just a little bit!

-Jason

