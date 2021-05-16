Temperatures, humidity slowly creeping up this week

Some of the most gorgeous weather of the season has graced the Tennessee Valley this week, and it continues into the second half of the weekend.

Winds will shift and blow from the south-southwest, and this southerly wind will push hotter air into the region through the afternoon. Expect daytime highs to climb to near average for the first time all month, as thermometers finally reach the low 80s!

A strong ‘high’ that has kept conditions cool and dry (roughly 10 degrees below average) will park along the Carolina/Virginia coast line, setting the stage for a slow return of warm and humid conditions.

No one day sticks out as a good chance of rain, but we’ll have some isolated downpours around from time to time next week.

How much rain are we talking about?

‘How much’ depends on whether or not you actually get the rain! Disturbed weather will be present to the north as well as to the west of the Tennessee Valley, and it’s possible that an isolated rain storm may rumble its way into North Alabama next week, though rain chances remain slim overall.

There are no major storm ‘systems’ nearby to ramp up the rain, and that means a few downpours now and then could add up to more than a half inch for some of us, many communities get a fraction of an inch or nothing at all – all week long.