Temperatures climbing this week ahead of the next cold front

A few puffy cumulus clouds are drifting by, but a clearing trend is in store for the Tennessee Valley overnight into Sunday morning.

Some areas of dew are possible at sunrise Sunday, and sunrise temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s throughout North Alabama and south Tennesee.

Sunday afternoon will be the best day of the weekend! Expect a few passing clouds dotting a clear blue sky, and temperatures will quickly warm into the 50s through 9 am. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

The Week Ahead

Temperatures will rebound to the low to mid 70s early this week as a more southerly flow returns to the Tennessee Valley.

This south wind is pulling more humid air into the region, however it may not be enough foster rain showers in the Tennessee Valley as a cold front swings through the area Wednesday morning.

However, the cold front will have enough “oomph” to usher another blast of cold air to the Tennessee Valley, and a mid-spring frost is possible for Wednesday and Thursday. With the blackberries blooming, this can be considered to be a “blackberry winter”!