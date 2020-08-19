Systems Getting Better Organized the Atlantic Basin

The system in the far east Atlantic is better organized Wednesday morning. A tropical depression will form at anytime as this tropical wave moves west-northwest. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of forming into a tropical storm.

Intensity guidance keeps the system at tropical storm status within a couple of days with some models at hurricane status next week.

What about the track? The system moves west-northwest passing the Lesser Antilles then near the Bahamas next week. It’s still early, but this is a system we’ll have to watch in the coming days. There is also another wave in the central Caribbean Sea that has the potential to get in Gulf of Mexico. It’s that time of year where the tropics can get active in a hurry!

Here is a look at the text from the National Hurricane Center:

Wave in Caribbean Sea:

1. A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds in these thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible over next day or so while it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. After that time, the wave is forecast to move more slowly west-northwestward, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.



Wave east of the Windward Islands:

2. An elongated area of low pressure, located a little over 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms mainly on the west side of the disturbance. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or two while the system moves generally west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.