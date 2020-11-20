Sunny and Mild Weekend, Rain Returns Ahead of Thanksgiving

Enjoy the clear skies and mild temperatures on this Fantastic Friday!

Plentiful sunshine this afternoon means highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunset tonight is 4:39pm, and temperatures will dip into the low 60s through supper time.

The warming temperature trend continues into the weekend, as thermometers climb into the low 70s through Sunday.

A cold front will drop into the region on Monday, but it won’t do much with regards to afternoon temperatures. A stronger cold front will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday, and this front will have the potential to knock temperatures back down into the low 60s through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Heavy Rain Ahead of Thanksgiving?

We will finally get some help with rain over the next seven days. A weak system brings a few showers here late Sunday through Monday.

A better chance of rain arrives late Tuesday through midday Wednesday as a stronger cold front pushes through the Tennessee Valley.

Model guidance suggests that heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible in North Alabama on Wednesday, but the rain will be out of the region in time for Thanksgiving Day.

Rainfall totals through Thursday may accumulate to 0.5″ to 1″, which is welcomed due to the prolonged dry spell we are experiencing in the Tennessee Valley!