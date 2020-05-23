Summer-like weather to kick off the holiday weekend!

Friday’s storms left us with a LOT of rain:

1.64″ in Stevenson

1.62″ on Monte Sano

1.58″ in South Decatur

1.52″ at Huntsville International Airport

1.16″ in Russellville

We only have a few storms in the forecast: a 20%-30% chance for the afternoon and evening (although wouldn’t be impossible to see some rain in a few communities early in the day). Even though storms may be few in number, a couple of them still could be very heavy with torrential rain, gusty winds and lightning.



Expect a hotter, more humid afternoon: highs in the lower and middle 80s with a heat index (yep, it’s that time again) close to 90ºF.

Memorial Day Weekend is here!

The kickoff to the summer season, Memorial Day Weekend, sure feels a lot like early summer! The heat and humidity are high enough for some of the typical, hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed, here-and-there thunderstorms that can bring a flash flood in one neighborhood while others bake in the early summer heat.



The hit-or-miss downpours produce a lot of lightning, too. Be alert if you’re outdoors and hear thunder over the weekend; lightning can strike as many as 10 miles outside a thunderstorm.

