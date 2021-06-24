Summer heat and humidity building again

The average daytime high for the rest of June is around 90°F, and the average low is around 70°F. Late June through July is the least-variable time of year for weather around here; temperatures don’t usually stray more than 4 or 5 degrees from the 30-year averages (90/70).

In other words, the weekend forecast is practically a slam dunk:

Hot, humid, and a chance of a shower or storm.

Expect highs in the upper 80s, lows around 70°F, increasing humidity, and some hit-or-miss showers/storms in the area.

That rain chance is the toughest part of the forecast: no specifics, just a chance because the showers/storms behave more like bubbles in a boiling pot (chaos) than an organized batch of rain that would come with a large-scale storm system.

Get used to the idea of hit/miss storms leaving no guarantees of rain-free or soaking wet afternoons through next week! This hot, humid weather breeds the unevenly-distributed downpours, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

No record heat here, but look out West!

Huntsville’s highest temperature this year so far is only 93°F: only seven days at or above 90°F this season through June 23rd.

The pattern keeping things ‘normal’ around here this weekend and next week is frying the Northwest US and western Canada.

Extreme heat – really extreme heat – is happening there this weekend. Forecast highs in the Seattle area are record-setters in the low-100s, and it could get even hotter around Portland (105°F to 110°F)!

Sunday’s highs around Seattle

Sunday’s highs around Portland

The climate in Washington and Oregon is such that most homes don’t have air conditioning, and that makes this kind of heat all the more dangerous.

The National Weather Service in Seattle posted this information to help people manage the situation.

If you're looking for some tips to practice heat safety, we've highlighted a few here, including for residences that do not have air conditioning. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/KflmwW9OEQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 23, 2021

